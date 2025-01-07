Emergency services were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on the Creg Ny Baa back road early this morning (Tuesday, January 7), with icy conditions causing significant challenges for motorists.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service reported that crews from Douglas and Laxey, alongside a duty officer, were mobilised at 7.52am.
Upon arrival, they discovered a vehicle on its side with one occupant trapped inside.
Firefighters worked in coordination with Police and Ambulance personnel to safely remove the individual from the vehicle.
Once the occupant was transferred into the care of the Ambulance Service, crews secured the vehicle for recovery before leaving the scene under police control.
Drivers are being urged to exercise extreme caution while travelling, as icy patches continue to make roads hazardous across the island.
A yellow weather warning for wintry showers and ice remains in place until midday today.
The 24-hour alert came into force at midday yesterday.
Further weather alerts could be likely as forecasters warn of strong winds in places until later along with wintry showers. There’s a risk of frost and ice later too.
Authorities have reminded motorists to allow extra time for journeys and adapt their driving to the challenging weather conditions.
The rush-hour collision on Whitebridge Road, at the junction with King Edward Road, caused huge traffic delays on Monday evening.