A group of determined firefighters have scaled their final summit more than a year after their mission to conquer the six highest peaks in the UK, Ireland and the Isle of Man.
Back in October 2023, the group from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service embarked on an epic charity trek to climb up Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland, Carauntoohil in Ireland, Y Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales and the island's own Snaefell.
They had all self-funded the trip and planned to take on each summit, one after the other, over six days to raise money for two charities - The Fire Fighters Charity and Isle Listen.
But despite their high spirits during the journey, the adventure did not always go smoothly.
The group were forced to call-off their attempt to summit Carauntoohil, making the 'incredibly difficult' decision to head back down the mountain due to gale-force winds and poor visibility.
Now, more than a year on from their first attempt, the group have finally scaled Carauntoohil, the only peak that eluded them during the first trek.
In a post online this week, the firefighters said: ‘You may remember that the weather beat us on Carrauntoohil and we didn’t summit, well, today we did!
‘Thank you once again for all support and donations.
‘£2428 split between Isle Listen and the firefighter's charity.’
‘The weather was much kinder today.’
The failed Carauntoohil wasn’t the only bit of bad luck the group encountered during their original trek.
A ferry cancellation as they tried to head from Ireland to Wales also disrupted their efforts - meaning the team only had enough time for 'three hours sleep' and had to climb Y Wyddfa in quick time as their boat back to the Isle of Man had been brought forward.