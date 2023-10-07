A group of firefighters from the Isle of Man are celebrating today after finishing the grueling 'six peaks' challenge.
The four members of the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue service set off on the epic trek on Monday, October 2.
The charity challenge saw them scale the six highest peaks in the UK, Ireland and the Isle of Man one after the other over six days - namely Scafell Pike in England, Ben Nevis in Scotland, Slieve Donard in Northern Ireland, Carauntoohil in Ireland, Y Wyddfa (Snowdon) in Wales and the island's own Snaefell.
The group decided to undertake and self-fund the mammoth walks to raise money for two charities - The Fire Fighters Charity and Isle Listen.
But despite their high spirits during the journey, the adventure did not always go smoothly.
On Thursday, the group were forced to call-off an attempt to summit Carauntoohil, making the 'incredibly difficult' decision to head back down the mountain.
A statement posted on behalf of the group read: 'Gale force winds and very poor visibility meant it would have been foolish to carry on.'
A ferry cancellation as the group tried to head from Ireland to Wales also disrupted their efforts - meaning the team only had enough time for 'three hours sleep' and had to climb Y Wyddfa (Snowdon) in quick time as their ferry back to the Isle of Man had been brought forward.
Today, the group rounded-off their epic challenge by climbing up Snaefell - making a last minute decision to perform the feat dressed in 'full fire gear'.
It is understood the group crossed the finish line in Laxey late this afternoon (Saturday).
A statement on behalf of the group posted online by the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service today read: 'Six peak challenge done.
'51 miles hiked/ran, 18700ft elevation gain, 1375 miles driven, four ferry crossings, one cancelled ferry, one missed hotel (due to lateness), one wash bag left behind, £1,800 in donations and climbing, hopefully.
'Would we do it again? In a heartbeat!'