Firefighters use 70,000 litres of water to put out field fires
Subscribe newsletter
The Fire Service has used more than 70,000 litres of water to tackle two separate field fires in the Port Soderick area in two successive days.
After the latest incident at Keristal on Tuesday, the service’s Matt Tyrer said: ‘Utilising an RIV (rural intervention 4x4 vehicle), a major pumping appliance, a water bowser and with the assistance of the fire train crews, we managed to setup a system of work to overcome the terrain to extinguish the spreading fire.
‘To put that in perspective, and mindful of the island-wide hosepipe ban, today’s incident took 45,000 litres of water to extinguish and dampen down and yesterday we used 25,000 litres. We had to run hose lines across the steam railways track, which meant the trains had to be stopped.’
Mr Tyrer added a warning ahead of further dry weather this week saying: ‘It is tinder dry out there folks, with temperatures due to build through the week. Please be sensible as a wildfire can spread rapidly in dry hot conditions.
‘If you haven’t already, consider downloading the free What3Words app. It will help you pin point your exact location when calling 999 for help.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |