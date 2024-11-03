A firework sparked a blaze on cliffside grass at Marine Drive, Douglas.
Fire crews arrived at the scene at around 11pm on Saturday night to find the grass well alight.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus were dispatched to fight the fire with hose reels and a jet.
Crews brought the flames under control and dampened the area to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.
Station Officer David Dallimore said: ‘This was a preventable fire caused by a firework that tied up fire and rescue services for approximately an hour and a half.’