A popular baker has been given the go ahead to expand her home-based business by establishing a purpose-built facility in Onchan.
Andrea Hollis trades under the name ‘Miss Maple’ and her baked goods have proved a major success since she began in 2018.
Her products are on sale at Robinson’s and she felt she needed to take the next step by establishing a bakery outside her home.
Earlier this year she submitted a planning application for the change of use of the former dog grooming business on Summerhill Road in Onchan.
This week planners granted permission for Andrea to establish the new bakery.
Senior planning officer Louise Phillips said: ‘The proposed use would be in keeping with the general character of the locality and would potentially improve the appearance of the site.
‘It would cause no harm in respect of either neighbouring amenity or highway safety and it would therefore be consistent with the aims and objectives of the Development Plan.’
Andrea, originally from Canada, began making celebration cakes but has since branched out and she launched Miss Maple Cookies in 2024.
The new facility would not be selling goods on a daily basis, but Andrea says there maybe pop-up events occasionally and some customers may pick up orders.
Andrea previously told Media IoM: ‘The plan is to mainly have a kitchen for me to bake in, because I’ve outgrown my home kitchen.
‘Along with that, I want a bit of retail space in the front – it’ll be a collection point for customers, and I’ll be hosting occasional pop-ups.’
In her application Andrea says the new use will be an asset to Onchan.
She said: ‘This property has previously been used as a hair salon and its most recent operation as a dog grooming business. However, this property has now been vacant for almost two years.
‘This proposed development will make use of this unoccupied commercial space and positively contribute to the local community.’