Garff Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting in August to find out what resident’s views are on the Ørsted’s Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm.
The local authority says it will not be presenting its own view, but wants to hear the opinions shared before it votes on the matter.
The commissioners will be holding the meeting at the Laxey Working Men’s Institute at 7pm on Tuesday, August 26.
Captain Stephen Carter, the captain of the Parish of Lonan, will chair the meeting and it’s ‘anticipated’ that the two Garff MHK’s and others will be in attendance.
The local authority says the meeting is being held ‘specifically’ to gather public opinion on Ørsted’s proposal, which could have around 87 wind turbines positioned between six and 12 nautical miles off the island’s east coast, extending from approximately Maughold Head to Douglas Bay.
Ørsted’s latest consultation report from March 2025 shows that the turbines could reach up to 350 metres in height, with maximum blade lengths of 148 metres.
The local authority says all are welcome to attend and contribute to the discussion but it would like to hear about what the ‘potential visual and environmental impacts’ may have on residents in Garff.
It hopes feedback from the meeting will help inform and assist them in their discussions with Ørsted and the government when the final proposals for the scheme are being considered.
A meeting was requested with the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, departmental members and senior political staff, but was declined
However, the Commissioners say Mr Cannan did advise that the planning application would be submitted to the Department of Infrastructure and it’s ‘likely’ that it would be referred to the Council of Ministers.
The board agreed not to hold a vote on the project until it has ‘fully canvassed’ public opinion and seen the final plans.