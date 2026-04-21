This footage shows the vehicle fire near the main entrance to Noble’s Hospital, which prompted an emergency response on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene after the fire broke out at the hospital entrance.

Manx Care confirmed no one was harmed in the blaze.

In a statement, it thanked the Isle of Man Constabulary, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and Isle of Man Ambulance Service for their prompt response.

The incident led to disruption at the hospital, with access to the main entrance affected.

The scene at Noble's Hospital after the vehicle fire
The scene at Noble's Hospital after the vehicle fire (-)

Patients and visitors were initially asked to use alternative entry points, including the Emergency Department entrance and doors near the Diabetes Centre and MEDS.

Manx Care has since confirmed the main entrance has reopened to pedestrians but remains closed to vehicles.

A one-way system for traffic is still in place and drivers have been told not to stop at the entrance.