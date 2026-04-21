In a statement, it thanked the Isle of Man Constabulary, Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and Isle of Man Ambulance Service for their prompt response.
The incident led to disruption at the hospital, with access to the main entrance affected.
Patients and visitors were initially asked to use alternative entry points, including the Emergency Department entrance and doors near the Diabetes Centre and MEDS.
Manx Care has since confirmed the main entrance has reopened to pedestrians but remains closed to vehicles.
A one-way system for traffic is still in place and drivers have been told not to stop at the entrance.