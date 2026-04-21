The fire has since been brought under control.
In a statement, Manx Care thanked emergency services for their response, including the Isle of Man Constabulary, the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.
Access to the hospital has been affected following the incident.
The main entrance was initially closed, with patients and visitors asked to use alternative access points, including the Emergency Department entrance and doors near the Diabetes Centre and MEDS.
Manx Care has since confirmed that the main entrance has reopened to pedestrians, but remains closed to vehicles.
A one-way system for traffic is still in place and drivers have been told not to stop at the main entrance.
Manx Care said further updates will be provided if required and thanked the public for their co-operation while the temporary arrangements remain in place.