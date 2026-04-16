Emergency services were called to the incident involving a motorcycle and a car at around 5.55pm on Wednesday.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that the rider, 37-year-old Gareth Underwood, was rushed to Noble’s following the incident but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The road was shut between Cronk-y-Voddy crossroads and Douglas Road Corner while emergency services dealt with the incident, with motorists asked to avoid the area.
The Isle of Man Constabulary has confirmed that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is currently underway and a man is currently assisting the force with its enquiries.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.’