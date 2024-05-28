Manx Telecom’s annual charity golf day raised £4,500 at Ramsey Golf Club last week.
A total of 15 teams from businesses across the island participated in the event to raise awareness and funds for Forget Me Not, a dedicated Manx-registered charity established in August 2018 with the mission to improve the support available for people living with dementia and their families.
The charity funds the admiral nurse service, supported by Dementia UK and hosted by Hospice Isle of Man.
Participants enjoyed a day of friendly competition on the course, with opportunities to win prizes for nearest the pin and longest drive on dedicated sponsored holes.
Roger Raatgever and John Bateson took home prizes for the longest drive and Bob Clague and Danny Foulis won the nearest the pin prizes, including a rare hole in one from Bob.
The team from Santander took first place, marking their fourth consecutive year of victory, with a hole-in-one contributing to their score of 53.
KPMG secured second place, and OV came in third, both teams with a score of 54. The tie was broken by reviewing scores incrementally back from the 18th hole, with KPMG narrowly edging out OV in a very close contest.
The funds raised will significantly impact the lives of those living with dementia in the Isle of Man, allowing Forget Me Not to enhance and expand its vital services.
Currently, 1,400 people in the island have a formal dementia diagnosis.
With the Manx population expected to increase by 16% between 2011 and 2031, the largest rise is anticipated in the over-65 age group.
Dementia is the cause of more than 12% of deaths in the island, underscoring the critical need for enhanced support and services.
Gemma Wild, spokesperson from Forget Me Not said: ‘Having recently expanded our service to three full-time admiral nurses, we are extremely grateful to Manx Telecom for choosing our charity to benefit from such a fun and well organised day as well as an incredible £4,500. Thank you to everyone involved.’
Scott Bradley, head of corporate sales at Manx Telecom, added: ‘The Manx Telecom Golf Day is always a highlight of the year for us.
‘It's fantastic to see both returning competitors and new faces coming together to support such a fantastic charity.
‘The generosity shown by all participants truly helps to make a difference in the lives of those affected by dementia in the Isle of Man. We can’t wait for next year.’