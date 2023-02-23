Professional services firm PwC Isle of Man has kickstarted the new year with nine promotions and two digital role appointments.
These successes are celebrated across all areas of the Douglas-based business.
Strengthening PwC Isle of Man’s core audit offering is the promotion of Hasan Mahmood to audit director.
In this role he will continue to lead the firm’s fund audit services offering, as well as providing assurance support to a diverse portfolio of clients including those in the asset management, captive insurance and corporate service provider sectors.
At senior associate level, the firm has promoted eight members of staff including Aaron Riding (Audit), Annabell Mathew (Actuarial), Amy Gordon (Regulatory & Compliance), Elisabeth DeCater (Audit), Grainne Christian (Tax), Jing Guo (Audit), Rachael Kiuna (Audit) and Vincent Akach (Audit).
With digital transformation at the heart of the firm’s global strategy The New Equation, the firm’s local digital team established in 2020 has been expanded to include the new role of technology and innovation manager.
Jack Williamson has taken on this role to drive the firm’s digital strategy.
In addition, Hannah Frost will move into the digital team in the newly created role of training and technology senior associate, to increase digital support.
These promotions and appointments fit with PwC Isle of Man’s ‘The New Equation’ strategy announced in October 2021 where £1.5m of investment was committed into areas including digitisation and upskilling the workforce.
These promotions enhance the digital and service offerings across all lines of service and will enable the firm to continue to deliver trust and sustained outcomes to clients which are both human-led and technologically enabled.
Nick Halsall, territory senior partner, said: ‘I’m proud to share the achievements of our nine colleagues on their well-deserved promotions, and we celebrate their success as well as the hard work and commitment of our team as a whole.
‘Working together and making a difference are two of the five values we work and live by as a firm, and these have been exemplified in the continual progress our people have made over the last two years.
‘In tandem with our people transformation is our digital strategy which is already bringing positive results, including this year’s dedicated digital roles, and a wide range of valuable improvements to processes, our ways of working, and outcomes for our clients.
‘As a diverse community of solvers, we’re tackling the challenges of a complex world with a unique combination of people, investment and commitment to quality, to ensure our focus on delivering purpose-led, high-quality solutions continues.’