First confirmed cases of bird flu in island since August
People are asked not to touch any sick or dead birds after the first confirmed case of avian influenza was confirmed in the island since August.
Tests on two herring gulls, found dead on Fleshwick beach in Rushen last week, revealed they died from the highly pathogenic H5 strain.
As the virus is currently not affecting kept or farmed birds, no restriction zones or other measures have been introduced on the Isle of Man, but DEFA has the following advice.
- Do NOT touch sick or dead birds or let dogs near them
- Well-cooked local eggs and poultry are safe to eat
- Keep a respectful distance from all wild birds, on land or at sea
- Bird keepers should practice good biosecurity
- The risk to people is considered low
Currently bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales are being asked to implement strict biosecurity measures amid the UK’s largest ever bird flu outbreak.
The Isle of Man’s chief vet, Dr Amy Beckett, said: ‘There is a very real risk to kept birds in the island this winter due to the situation in the UK, so we urge people who keep birds to do everything they can to avoid them coming into contact with wild birds.’
Anyone who finds a group of dead birds together should contact animal health on 685844 or by emailing [email protected]
