A timetable has been announced for visitors to the replica Spanish Galleon ship at Douglas Harbour following recent tide trouble.
The full-scale replica of the 17th-century ship was forced to cancel all scheduled visits on its opening day (Wednesday, July 2) due to tidal conditions.
The Galeón Andalucía, a striking reconstruction of the iconic vessels once used by the Spanish Crown, had been due to welcome its first visitors that morning.
However, the ship was only opened to paying visitors on Thursday afternoon, with a revised timetable for visitors catered to tidal conditions now being announced.
The ship will be open from 4:30pm to 9pm this evening (Friday, July 4), and will be open again on Saturday from 9am to 11:30am and from 5:30pm to 9pm.
On Sunday, the ship will open at 9am until 12:30pm, as well as 6:30pm to 9pm.
The final day of visiting before the ship sets sail again will be on Monday, July 7, open from 9am to 1:30pm and 7:30pm to 9pm.
Tonight’s (Friday’s) opening from 4:30pm to 9pm is subject to weather disruption.