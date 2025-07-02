Port St Mary Commissioners are set to host a Ceili on Saturday to celebrate the village’s national day.
During the day, locals and visitors have been invited to enjoy the village’s beach, scenic walks and picnic spots, with afternoon tea also available at Mount Tabor.
Later in the evening, the Ceili with the Kipper Ceili Band will take place at 7:30pm at the Port St Mary Town Hall.
For tickets, you can contact 832101 or call into the commissioners office, with there being limited seating and a first come first served policy.