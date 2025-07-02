A full-scale replica of a 17th-century Spanish galleon that arrived in Douglas Harbour this week has been forced to cancel all scheduled visits on its opening day due to tidal conditions.
The Galeón Andalucía, a striking reconstruction of the iconic vessels once used by the Spanish Crown, had been due to welcome its first visitors today.
However, organisers say the tide made safe access to the ship impossible.
In a statement, the team behind the vessel said: ‘The ship and the organisation regret the inconvenience caused and are already working to solve the problem as soon as possible so that the rest of the days the ship can be visited in the best conditions.’
All those who had booked tickets for Wednesday have been contacted by email and given the option to reschedule or request a refund.
All being well the impressive 49-metre, 500-tonne galleon will now open its decks to the public from Thursday through to Monday, July 7.
Constructed over 17 months and launched in 2010, the Galeón Andalucía was built using a fibreglass base with pine and iroko wood overlay, a technique believed to be a world first for ocean-going ships of this scale.
With four masts and six sails, the vessel is crewed by at least 15 people and cruises at an average speed of seven knots.
Since launching, it has retraced the historic routes of the Fleet of the Indies, which once linked Spain with the Americas and Asia via vast maritime trade networks.
A spokesperson added: ‘Did you know that among its creaking timbers the Galeón Andalucía tells the story of the legendary Spanish galleons of our time?
‘You can climb aboard and learn how the adventurous sailors of yesteryear sailed and lived.’