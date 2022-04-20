First cruise ship to visit island’s shores in two years has arrived

The first cruise ship to visit the island since March 2, 2020 has docked in Douglas.

In a normal year, numerous cruise ships are welcomed to Manx waters from all over the world, and they have been a sadly missed sight.

MS Maud arrived in yesterday morning (Wednesday) as part of her trip around the British Isles. She left at 6pm last night.

She has previously visited the island under her old name ‘Midnatsol’.

The ship is operated by Hurtigruten Cruises and tours the British Isles - this particular sailing set off from Islay, Scotland.

According to a schedule available online, she will be back another seven times this summer.

The cruise offers passengers the option to go beach cleaning at every port they visit, and a group of passengers were spotted doing just that in Castletown.

The Spitsbergen, another Hurtigruten Cruises ship, will dock in Peel this morning (Thursday) at 8am and will leave at 10pm.

It’s the first cruise ship to visit Peel since 2019 and will also be the ship’s maiden call to the Isle of Man.

It will be back again later this year for another visit.

Following the arrival of Maud, Isle of Man Transport expressed excitement, saying: ‘The weather is definitely on side today showcasing the Isle of Man at its best.’

Forty-seven cruise ships will be sailing to the Isle of Man between now and mid-September.