The opening day of the World Downhill Skateboarding Championships on the Isle of Man has been cancelled following two serious incidents on the course.
Organisers confirmed to Isle of Man Today that two riders suffered broken ankles during Friday’s session, describing them as ‘major incidents’.
With worsening wet and windy weather conditions, the decision was made to call off the rest of the day’s schedule, including the planned qualifying runs.
It’s a disappointing start to what is a landmark moment for the sport on the island, with this being the first time the championships have been held in the Isle of Man.
The event runs from July 4 to 6 and brings together elite downhill skateboarders from around the world.
Competitors are tackling a fast and technical 1.2km course that begins near Sulby Reservoir and finishes in Tholt-y-Will Glen.
Riders launch from a cattle grate at the top of the course, before navigating high-speed straights, sweeping bends, and two sharp hairpin turns near the bottom.
The track has an average gradient of 8.5%, with sections reaching a steep 22%.
Organisers say the challenging layout promises dramatic, high-adrenaline racing, but the early incidents have highlighted the risks involved in such a demanding event.
Revised plans will see the competition resume tomorrow, with proceedings getting underway from around 10am.
Saturday’s schedule will follow as originally planned, with a mandatory racer’s meeting at 8am, warm-ups from 9am, and qualifying rounds continuing throughout the day.
The World Downhill Skateboarding Championships are expected to draw large crowds over the weekend, with fans hoping for better weather and safer conditions for the remainder of the event.