The number of public servants employed in government has risen again, according to figures released in the latest Public Services Commission annual report.
As of March 31, this year, there were 4,276.61 full time equivalent (FTE) staff employed on Public Services Commission terms and conditions working in government departments, boards and offices.
This is an increase of 136 FTE from 4140.61 in 2024, which in turn was an increase from 3999.8 in 2023.
Of these staff, 1,104.0 FTE employees are stationed within Manx Care.
A total of 999.6 FTE are part-time.
Employees of the Public Services Commission include civil servants, manual and craft workers, education support staff, and staff of the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, except teachers and lecturers.
A majority are employed as administrative officers, executive officers or high executive officers.
In 2024-25, a total of 336.8 FTE left their jobs, equating to 7.88% of the workforce. The main reasons for employee departures were voluntary resignation and retirement.
During the year there was 439.9 FTE new starters compared with 426.3 the previous year.
Manx Care, as the largest area in terms of staffing numbers, saw the highest number of new hires, with 123.8 FTE in total.
There were 13 conciliated settlement agreements to the value of £438,624, up from six the previous year worth £269,365, but well down from the 28 in 2022-23 which were to the value of £1,965,582.
Conciliated settlement agreements can be brokered in circumstances including the Mutually Agreed Resignation Scheme (MARS), buying out of terms and conditions, voluntary and compulsory redundancies, as well as the settlement of employment disputes.
The average worktime lost for all PSC staff due to sickness absence during the year was 5.30%, down from 5.62% in 2023-24.