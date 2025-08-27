Faridat Ibidun, a registered nurse at Noble’s Hospital, has been accredited as the island’s first RCN Learning Representative.
In this role, Faridat represents all nurses and support workers across the island, not just those within Manx Care.
Her responsibilities include offering guidance on learning and training, organising educational events, and working collaboratively with employers to enhance professional development opportunities.
Faridat is currently leading projects to improve revalidation resources for newly registered nurses, and assessing digital readiness among nurses in preparation for the roll-out of electronic health records.
Her dedication has earned her a coveted place at the RCN UK Representatives Conference in Leeds later this year.
With only 16 places allocated across the North West region, representing more than 60,000 nurses, Faridat says she is ‘honoured’ to represent the Isle of Man at this national event.
Meanwhile, lecturer and practitioner Claire Green has been appointed by the RCN Institute of Nursing Excellence as the island’s first Nursing Workforce Standards Champion.
The RCN Nursing Workforce Standards define what is needed to ensure a safe, effective, and compassionate nursing workforce.
Claire’s appointment recognises her outstanding work in applying these standards to support students, nursing support workers, registered nurses, patients, and their families.
Her efforts have led to meaningful workplace improvements and positive changes across the care community.
Lena Johnson, RCN UK professional lead for the Nursing Workforce Academy, described Claire’s work as ‘truly inspirational’.
Claire said she is ‘delighted and privileged’ to take on the role, adding, ‘I’m just doing my job as well as I can.’
Sheila Lloyd, executive director for Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professions, said: ‘Congratulations to Faridat and Claire for their well-deserved recognition and for continuing to champion excellence in nursing care.’