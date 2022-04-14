First memorial to police killed in the line of duty

Plans have been submitted (22/00303/B) for a memorial headstone outside Police Headquarters in Douglas, inscribed with the names of four officers that died in the line of duty.

The most recent name is that of PC Denis Hamer, who died after being struck by a motorcycle whilst carrying out road closure duties at the 1976 Manx Grand Prix.

Back then, police were stationed at points along the TT course during road racing events.

A memorial plaque to the 26-year-old officer was unveiled in February, at Union Mills Methodist Chapel, near the site of his death.

The event was attended by PC Hamer’s widow, his sister, three nephews and their families.

His nephew had gotten in touch following an appeal to trace the officer’s family by the Isle of Man Constabulary Historian.

PC Hamer had previously served with the Lancashire Constabulary for six years, and had only served in the island for around a year before his death.

The second name is that of PC Gordon Black, who was killed in January 1966 whilst riding a motorcycle on patrol at South Cape, Laxey.

He left behind his wife and four young children.

The Isle of Man Constabulary Historian said that: ‘Gordon is still fondly remembered and mourned by those who knew and loved him, most especially his beloved wife and children’.

And the last names are those of officers John Craig, 32 and John Wright, 26, who died on December 29, 1852 as a result of the Kitterland explosion – a disaster which occurred after The Brig Lily foundered near the coast of the Calf of Man.

The two policemen had been guarding the wreck, when its gunpowder cargo detonated in a massive explosion.

They were among the 29 men killed, the others having been attempting to help salvage the ship’s cargo.

The five foot tall, black stone memorial will carry the inscription ‘In remembrance of the police officers of the Isle of Man Constabulary who made the supreme sacrifice protecting those they served’.

It would be sited on a plinth in grassy area in front of the headquarter’s flagpole.