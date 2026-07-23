A Manx cleaning company is urging motorists to stay alert for wildlife after helping to rescue an injured owl found lying in the middle of a road.
CleanCo, which specialises in both domestic and exterior cleaning services, came across the bird while travelling home after work on Wednesday evening.
The owl had reportedly been struck by a car but was still alive when the team found it.
Sharing the incident on social media, the company said: 'Not the way we expected to end the working day.
'On our way home, we spotted a little owl in the middle of the road after it had been hit by a car. It was still alive and trying its best to flap away, so there was no way we could just drive past.
'We carefully picked it up, kept it safe, and took it straight to Manx Wild Bird Aid where it's now in the hands of people who know exactly how to care for injured birds.
'A massive thank you to the team at Manx Wild Bird Aid for the incredible work they do. They're true heroes for our island's wildlife.
'This little owl reminded us how quickly things can change. If you're driving through the countryside, especially in the evenings, please keep an eye out for wildlife. A moment of care could save a life.'
Manx Wild Bird Aid is a registered Isle of Man charity run entirely by volunteers, rescuing, rehabilitating and caring for sick, injured and orphaned wild birds with the aim of returning them safely to the wild wherever possible.
The charity recommends that anyone who finds an injured or distressed bird contacts it as soon as possible for advice. The quickest way to reach the team is by sending a message via the Manx Wild Bird Aid Facebook page.
Alternatively, volunteers can be contacted by telephone on 07624 242777 between 8am and 8pm, or by email at [email protected].