The island’s first Tesco Express will open this week as the conversion of the first of the now former Shoprite stores is complete.
Castletown is the first to see a new store open, becoming the second of what will be 10 island stores for the supermarket giant.
To mark the opening, at 8am on Thursday, February 15, Tesco is donating £1,000 to Isle Listen as part of their grand opening.
Its regular hours will be 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday, and customers will be able to take advantage of Clubcard prices.
Store Director Andy Sanderson said: ‘We are excited to be opening our new store and we’re really looking forward to serving the local community. We’ve worked in close partnership with local suppliers and the Isle of Man government to ensure we can provide the best service to our customers with great products and value.
‘Over the course of the store openings there’ll be around 120 new jobs created – all from the local community. We want to thank all the local residents for their patience and understanding while we’ve been refurbishing the old Shoprite stores.’