First Ukraine refugees arrive in island

The first refugees from Ukraine have arrived in the island.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan told the House of Keys that 18 people have now been granted leave to come to the Isle of Man through the family-related immigration pathway.

Another 21 applications are currently being processed through the named-individual pathway.

She said the government is working on welcome packs for Ukrainians and guidance documents for hosts.

Mrs Lord-Brennan said the Ukrainians are granted leave to remain in the island for up to three years.

While they are here they will have access to healthcare, education, benefits and will have the right to work.

Applications to host refugees from Ukraine opened to the Manx public last month.