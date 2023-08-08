Five boys raised awareness for a mental health organisation by taking part in a cycle race in Jurby.
George Melvin, a 22-year-old from Ramsey, and four of his friends from the UK took part in the Le Dans 24-hour cycle race.
The Le Dans 24-hour race aims to raise money for the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund, which helps to support professional bike riders by supporting them and keeping them safe.
This is done in memory of the late Dan Kneen, a former rider who died during the qualifying practice for the 2018 TT.
The event this year saw a large turnout, with 193 participants cycling through wind, rain and sunshine to raise money for the fund.
George and his four friends seized the opportunity to take part in the race while also raising awareness for ‘Rock2Recovery’.
The five boys did this by wearing T-shirts with its emblem printed on the front and back.
Rock2Recovery is a community interest company in the UK, but it runs monthly clinics on the Isle of Man and also has an island based coach.
Its mission is to save and change the lives of those in the armed forces, the veteran community, the emergency services and members of their families who are affected by stress.
Heather Melvin, who is the island-based coach for Rock2Recovery and also George Melvin’s mother, said: ‘The Rock2Recovery team, four of whom travelled over from the UK, were delighted to take part in the LeDans event and look forward to continue wearing their T-shirts for the Dan Kneen Charitable Fund and Rock2Recovery.
‘In doing so, they aim to continue to raise awareness of two organisations that strive to help people at difficult times in their lives.’
Leanne Harper, Dan Kneen’s former partner and organiser of the Le Dans race commented: ‘It was fantastic to see Rock2Recovery taking part in our Le Dans 24-hour cycle challenge. The work they do is truly inspiring.
‘Having Rock2Recovery take part in Le Dans has raised awareness for both organisations and the positive impact on the lives of individuals that we support. We appreciate everyone’s dedication and commitment to our cause.
‘For those interested in joining us for the Le Dans event next year, we encourage you to stay updated by following our Facebook page @ledans24.’
If you wish to learn more about Rock2Recovery and their services, you can visit their website at www.rock2recovery.co.uk.
A community interest company is designed for social enterprises where there is a wish to use their profits and assets for the public good.