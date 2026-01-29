Five further local authorities have announced their set rates ahead of the 2026/27 financial year.
Ramsey, Onchan, Port Erin, Lezayre and Malew have joined the list of areas who have confirmed how much their residents will be paying come April 1, after Marown, Castletown and Peel announced their rates last week.
In the north, Ramsey have announced that their rates will increase by 18p to 528p, representing a 3.5% rise.
The commissioners noted that this increase reflects ‘inflationary cost pressures, rather than any expansion of services or new spending commitments’.
‘We are very conscious of the pressures households are under, and that was central to our discussions,’ commented Juan McGuinness, lead member for finance, general purposes and establishment.
‘We challenged spending, reviewed how we operate, and deferred a number of projects to keep the increase as low as possible. It is about remaining a responsible authority while continuing to provide value for money to ratepayers.’
Northern neighbours Lezayre have also confirmed their rates have increased by 5% for the next financial year.
The commissioners have set the rate at 120 pence in the pound – a six pence increase on 2025.
The local authority says it continues to collect and provide funds for services including hedge cutting, gully cleaning, the Northern Civic Amenity Site, Northern Swimming Pool and road sweeping.
Onchan District Commissioners have also announced a considerate increase - a 6.03% rise from 431 to 457 pence in the pound.
Approximately one-third of the 6.03% increase relates to the repayments on the £897,245 loan the Board resolved in September 2025 to fund street lighting replacements and improvements in the Birch Hill estate.
Additionally, approximately one-quarter of the 6.03% increase relates to the Board’s decision not to budget a deficit financed from the authority’s general reserves.
The lead member for finance and general purposes, Oliver Lockwood, commented: ‘The Board considers it important that the authority should continue to have a sufficient level of general reserves to meet unexpected items of expenditure in the future.’
In the south, Malew have announced that their rates will remain the same once again for 2026/27.
A spokesperson from the local authority commented: ‘While the year ahead is expected to see a reduction in rates income from quarrying activity within the parish, this will be partly balanced by the completion of new residential and industrial developments.’
Meanwhile, Port Erin have confirmed that rates will be set at 404 pence, an increase of 4.94% from the current rate of 385 pence.
As part of the increase announcement, the commissioners confirmed that they will be surrendering their administration of the Southern Civic Amenity Site.
Chair of Port Erin Commissioners, Hannah Mackenzie, said: ‘By moving away from this regional administrative role, we are ensuring that our key officer focus is returned where it belongs: 100% on the village of Port Erin.
‘Part of our commitment to you is being open about the path ahead. This budget acknowledges a forecast loss of income following the Reayrt Vradda project, which has not progressed as originally hoped.
‘While this situation presents a financial challenge, our back-to-basics strategy is designed to absorb this shortfall by prioritising essential village infrastructure and community services over external projects.’