The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) hosted the ‘Manxman Celebration Cruise’ on Sunday, commemorating the first anniversary of the ferry.
More than 600 passengers signed-up to enjoy a scenic cruise along the east coast of the island down to Port Erin as part of the sailing.
Local businesses and producers played a key role in the celebration, showcasing their products and providing entertainment on-board the flagship.
Participants included Foraging Vintners, The Fynoderee Distillery, Ventosus Micro Winery.
The cruise also featured live music from the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Festival’s Committee Band and highlighted the work of local organisations such as the Riding for the Disabled Association and FC Isle of Man.
Brian Thomson, managing director of IOMSPC, said: ‘We’re really pleased with the fantastic turnout and to have received positive feedback from everyone onboard.
‘This cruise was a celebration not only of Manxman’s anniversary but also of the local community and passengers who have supported our lifeline ferry services and we’d like to thank our passengers and partners for their support, enthusiasm and appreciation.
‘Our mission has always been to serve the community, and we are looking forward to making more positive contributions in the future.’