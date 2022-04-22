Flames ‘coming out of windows’ in house blaze

Fire crews tackled a blaze at a property in Laxey.

Crews from Douglas and Laxey were mobilised to the structure fire.

On arrival, they were faced with a house that was well alight with flames coming out of every window. The fire was initially fought from outside the property and once the flames had been fought back the incident commander committed four breathing apparatus crews from two entry points.

The fire was brought under control by the breathing apparatus teams and extinguished but there was significant damage throughout the whole of the property.

Manx Utilities attended to ensure the utilities in the property were safe and the Police aided us during this incident by closing the road and we would like to thank them both for their assistance.