A yellow weather warning for gale to severe gale force winds will come into effect overnight, with travel disruption likely across the island.
The alert, issued by the Ronaldsway Met Office, will be in force for 13 hours between 2am and 3pm on Thursday, March 12.
Forecasters say strong south-west winds will develop during the night, with gusts of 50 to 60mph possible across the island.
Isolated gusts of up to 65mph are also likely on higher ground and in exposed coastal areas.
The conditions could result in fallen branches and trees, along with disruption to travel.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has warned that a number of sailings are at risk due to the adverse weather.
Forecasters say the strong winds will gradually veer west-south-west and ease through Thursday afternoon as the warning period comes to an end.