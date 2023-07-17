This morning's Loganair London City flights and Easyjet Liverpool flights have been cancelled.
The cancellations are caused by staff sickness.
Ronaldsway said: 'We regret to inform you that your Easyjet flights EZY515 and EZY516 scheduled for this morning have been cancelled due to unexpected crew sickness.'
Another statement said: 'We regret to inform you that Loganair has announced the cancellation of tomorrow's flights LM671 (outbound) and LM672 (inbound) via London City due to unforeseen staff sickness.
'We understand the inconvenience and frustration this may cause, and we sincerely apologize for the disruption to your travel plans.