The runways at Isle of Man Airport have reopened after being closed for several hours this morning (Saturday) because of ice.
Updating passengers just before 11am a Ronaldsway spokesperson said: ‘Our runway is now open, and flight operations are beginning to resume.
‘Please note that some disruption may still occur, so we strongly advise passengers to check directly with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.
‘Road conditions in the surrounding areas remain icy.
‘Please allow extra time for your journey and take care when driving.
‘Thank you for your patience and understanding.’