The Isle of Man is marking 25 years since the commissioning of its subsea interconnector power cable, a key piece of infrastructure that has underpinned the island’s electricity supply since 2000.
Installed by the Manx Cable Company, a subsidiary of Manx Utilities, in partnership with National Grid, the 104-kilometre alternating current (AC) cable connects the Isle of Man to the electricity network in north-west England.
At the time it entered service, it was the longest AC subsea power cable in the world - a project that was completed in just two years.
Prior to the interconnector’s installation, the Isle of Man experienced regular island-wide power cuts. Since 2000, and alongside wider upgrades to the island’s power system, full blackouts have become rare.
The cable, which weighs approximately 5,000 tonnes, runs between Port Skillion in the island and Bispham in Lancashire. It was laid using a specialist burial plough and is buried beneath the seabed.
A fibre-optic cable was installed alongside the power cable to provide command and control functions, with additional capacity for telecommunications.
John Wannenburgh, chair of Manx Utilities, commented: ‘Twenty five years of continuous operation is a remarkable achievement.
‘The subsea interconnector has been a cornerstone of our energy security, ensuring the Isle of Man remains connected and resilient. This milestone is a testament to the vision and expertise that delivered such a vital asset for our island.’
According to Manx Utilities, the interconnector has delivered a reliable electricity supply while supporting lower-carbon energy use on the island. The link allows electricity to be both imported from and exported to the UK grid.
An MU spokesperson added: ‘Over the past 25 years, this trading activity has generated around £230 million in revenue. After covering the costs of imports and operations, approximately £80 million has been reinvested into maintaining and improving services for island customers.’