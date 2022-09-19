Floral tributes in memory of the Queen
Manx heather bouquets have appeared in the south of the island in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Gathered from the foothills of South Barrule, the handmade bouquets have been placed between Ballkilley in Rushen and Ballawhetstone in Arbory.
They were put out in preparation for the Queen’s funeral, which took place yesterday (Monday).
The commissioners for both parishes invited the public to add their own if they wished.
More than 100 floral tributes were left on the green near Tynwald Hill, in St John’s. The government said that many were accompanied by a ‘heartfelt message to Her Majesty The Queen’.ߒ?
One card read: ‘There will never, ever, be a person like you in our lives again!
‘You have gone above and beyond and for that we are truly grateful.
‘Such devoted duty carried out with a beaming smile and sense of humour.
‘RIP Your Majesty.’
