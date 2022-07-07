Flower festival this weekend

The Isle of Man Flower Festival will take place this weekend.

More than 30 churches, chapels and charities will be showcasing floral displays, interpreting the theme of The Spirit of Mann.

It will take place today (Friday) through to Sunday at St John’s Mill, marking the end of Manx National Week which includes Tynwald Day.

There will also be a display of flowers by the Floreat Design Group in the atrium of Tynwald Mills.