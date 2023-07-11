Island audiences are being promised a musical spectacle this Saturday evening (July 15) when the famous Foden’s Band performs at the Villa Marina.
Raising funds for the Manx Youth Band, as it continues to provide tuition and opportunities for young players in the island, the reigning British champions and former doule world champions are set to light up the Royal Hall from 7.30pm.
Under the baton of musical director Michael Fowles, the band will initially play alongside the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass before showcasing music for all tastes, including the rousing Return of the Lionheart, a selection of music from ‘Robin Hood’, such as the record-breaking (Everything I Do) I Do it for You from the 1991 film, and the classic March from The Pines of Rome.
Manx Youth Band chairman Philip Shimmin said: ‘Foden’s truly have some of the best musicians in the world in their ranks and we are thrilled they are coming over to the island to help us.
‘I have seen their programme for Saturday and there really is world class music to suit all tastes. Indeed, to have the chance to both hear them and, briefly, play alongside them is an opportunity which doesn’t come along too often.
‘They really are synonymous with the best in all things brass and I urge Islanders to come along and enjoy what should be an unforgettable night of outstanding music.’
Foden’s was recently crowned North West Area Champions for a seventh year in succession and will contest the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain Finals at the Royal Albert Hall in October.
With a series of soloists throughout the evening, including from principal cornet player Mark Wilkinson, the gala night in the Royal Hall starts at 7.30pm.