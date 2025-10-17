The government appears to have u-turned on a decision not to introduce a food hygiene rating system on the island.
Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) Minister Clare Barber told Tynwald members last November such a scheme is not practical and would ultimately be unfair and damaging to businesses.
She also said there is a shortage of qualified food hygiene inspectors across the British Isles and explained that officers could not simply be redeployed from other parts of the department to take on the role which requires years of training.
A revised rating scheme was due to be put forward by December last year but that was shelved in favour of a watered-down alternative.
She instead announced in November last year a food safety assurance programme, consisting of an education programme for operators outlining their responsibilities in respect to food hygiene with regular workshops on completing necessary documents.
But now, she is due to provide an update at the next Tynwald sitting providing an update on the approach to food hygiene.
In her statement, she says: ‘It has become clear that the work undertaken by the Environmental Health team in good faith, combined with a number of targeted Freedom of Information requests has led to a situation that is not sustainable.
‘Having talked with a number of affected businesses, we have recommenced work to explore non-statutory models used in other jurisdictions, where food hygiene performance information is made publicly available at appropriate times and in appropriate detail.
‘The aim is to balance public interest with the need to support businesses to share information, accept advice, and work constructively with the Environmental Health team—without fear that early engagement could reflect negatively on their reputation.’
There are 1,862 food businesses registered in the Isle of Man and Mrs Barber previously explained that each premises would need to be inspected before any rating scheme could be formally introduced to allow them time to make improvements.
Mrs Barber explained that premises would have to be reinspected every 18 months or so for the scheme to remain credible and would need an increase of five full-time food hygiene inspectors adequately trained.
She conceded only high-risk premises, such as hospitals and schools, had been regularly inspected and the remaining food businesses had not been adequately inspected.
She said the approach the department intends to take is the best way forward with the resources available.
Mrs Barber added: ‘The overall objective of the Environmental Health team’s commitment to food safety is to help, support and incentivise food business operators to achieve and maintain high standards of food hygiene in their business operations, and to provide customers with confidence that poor practices are identified and addressed.
If such a ratings scheme were introduced, the regulations would bring the Island broadly in line with parts of the UK, where food businesses such as pubs, restaurants, cafés and supermarkets are legally required to display their hygiene ratings on their premises and online.
For example, in Wales and Northern Ireland it is a statutory requirement to display food hygiene ratings, while in England and Scotland businesses must still be inspected and rated by law, but displaying the score is voluntary.
The rating system would range from zero, where urgent improvement is needed, to five, where hygiene standards are classed as very good.
Introducing a new rating system would sit alongside the other schemes introduced including an education programme for operators outlining their responsibilities in respect to food hygiene with regular workshops on completing necessary documents.
But Mrs Barber says the aim of inspections is not to catch businesses out but to help them achieve the necessary food safety standards.
She explained: In future, an officer will be dedicated to visiting premises in advance of formal routine inspections to offer advice and assistance. This role will be accommodated within existing budget and headcount.
‘These visits will help businesses understand what is expected during inspections and how to prepare effectively, giving them the best chance of achieving a positive indicative score and report.
‘We expect this proactive, supportive approach will be well received and lead to further improvements and positive action from businesses, ultimately improving safety for consumers.
‘These developments reflect DEFA’s commitment to a collaborative, evidence-based approach to food safety. We are encouraged by the strong engagement from the food sector and will continue to adapt the programme based on feedback and emerging needs.’
In a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by Isle of Man Today earlier this year, DEFA revealed 11 businesses received low food hygiene ratings between July 2024 and May 2025. A further ten buinsses had been inspected but investigations were still ongoing.
A further FOI was submitted by Isle of Man Today recently but details were not giving due to the proposals to now make hygiene ratings public.
A quarterly bulletin introduced earlier this year issued to all businesses to promote best practice and their legal responsibilities will also continue.
The new food hygiene scheme could be introduced by the second quarter of 2026.