Frozen food retailer Iceland could open a large warehouse store in Braddan under new proposals.
The chain has submitted a planning application to build a new ‘Food Warehouse by Iceland’ at the Spring Valley industrial estate at the site of a set units next to Pets at Home.
Since Tesco took over Shoprite, there are very few places selling Iceland products which has prompted the chain to look at establishing its own premises.
Iceland says the new store will create 30 jobs while the premises would also include a 72-space car park.
In the planning statement, Iceland said: ‘The planning application responds to the needs of Iceland which is committed to securing representation in Douglas.
‘Iceland seeks to trade its Food Warehouse format store which is able to cater for main food shopping needs.
‘It is a specialist frozen foods retailer, with an emphasis on providing good quality, easy to prepare food which results in minimal wastage. Iceland’s objective is to offer the same quality as traditional major grocery operators at a lower price, or better quality at the same price.’
The applicant says there is not enough choice for people in the Isle of Man when it comes to doing a full food shop.
The planning statement says: ‘The application seeks to address a clear qualitative need for additional grocery retail provision on the island.
‘There are very few food stores on the Isle of Man which are able to cater for main food shopping needs.
‘In Douglas, there are just three stores meeting substantive main food shopping needs, namely: Marks & Spencer, Tesco at Lake Road and Tesco at Victoria Road.
‘The application proposal provides an opportunity to broaden the main food shopping choice in the area and to also ensure that residents in the south western part of Douglas have convenient and straightforward access to grocery retail provision.
‘The proposal will have a particular benefit for lower income household by providing access to good value groceries and adding to local competition.
‘The scale of the unit is consistent with the nearby commercial and industrial uses.’
Iceland says it does not stock tobacco or individual confectionary items and sells a very limited range of goods such as furnishings and clothing. Which it says ‘means that overlap with traditional high street retailers is limited’.
The retailer has also confirmed it will provide a free delivery service for purchases of £40or above and will be available across the island.
The proposed 72-car parking spaces would also include three accessible spaces and four electric vehicle charging points.
The planning statement concludes by saying: ‘The proposal makes effective use of a previously developed site, provides retail facilities in a central and accessible area, and supports an uplift in respect of local employment.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.