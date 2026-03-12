A popular island food shack has confirmed it will not be returning to one of its regular southern locations this year, prompting disappointment from local fans.
Filbey’s, which pops up at various locations across the Isle of Man, shared the news on social media this week.
In a post, the business said: ‘We’ve been asked a lot about when we will next be popping up in Castletown and we wanted to share the latest update on this…unfortunately the Castletown Commissioners have declined our proposal to continue our monthly pop ups in the square for this year.
‘We are very disappointed as we absolutely loved our time there so much last year…we wish there was more we could do but they have made their decision.
‘We are working on a few other ideas for places to pop up to bring you maximum Filbeys throughout the rest of the year so watch this space!! Thank you all so much for your continued support and love.’
The announcement sparked reactions from followers, many of whom said they were disappointed not to be able to enjoy the shack’s offerings in the historic town square.
However, Castletown Town Commissioners responded to the claims, clarifying that the situation may not be as straightforward as suggested.
A spokesperson said: ‘To clarify, Castletown Town Commissioners corresponded some time ago with Filbey’s and forwarded a number of dates this year that are available for Filbey’s to attend in The Market Square. Dates being for each month from April to September.’
The commissioners said the dates had been offered in advance, but no formal confirmation had been received from Filbey’s.
Filbey’s has indicated it is exploring alternative locations for its mobile food service and has encouraged followers to keep an eye on its social media channels for future pop-ups.