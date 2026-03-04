The clerk at Ramsey Town Commissioners remains suspended on full pay.
Derek Flint has been suspended while investigations are carried out into a complaint made against him concerning the handling of an issue involving public comments made by a commissioner.
In September, responding to the killing of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, North Ward commissioner Elizabeth Shimmin, wrote on Facebook that Mr Kirk should: ‘Burn in hell’.
The post was subsequently deleted.
At the September board meeting, vice-chair Sandra Cottam-Shea made a statement in which she said the matter was under criminal investigation - but there was no mechanism to suspend or expel the commissioner.
Police subsequently said they would be taking no further action over Ms Shimmin’s comments.
Ramsey Town Commissioners has carried out its own investigations.
Separately, the Commissioners referred themselves to the Information Commissioner over a breach of personal data in relation to the vice-chair’s statement.
The Information Commissioner’s Office has confirmed that no further action was taken.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Information Commissioner’s office was informed of a breach of personal data by Ramsey Town Commissioners.
‘While a data breach did occur, we were satisfied with the remedial steps taken and no further action was considered necessary.’
Deputy town clerk Steven Bevan said: ‘We do not comment on staffing matters.’
Mr Flint was approached for a comment but declined to provide a statement.
Ms Shimmin, who was elected to Ramsey Town Commissioners in last year’s local elections, has not responded to a request for comment on Mr Flint’s suspension.