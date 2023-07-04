Football enthusiasts are invited by Victim Support Isle of Man to take part in the 13th Jamie Haslett memorial tournament in August.
The event is held yearly in memory of Jamie Haslett, who lost his life in Sheffield while a student at Sheffield Hallam University in October 2010 at the age of 19.
In his second year of a sport and business management degree, Haslett, originally from Laxey, tragically died after being struck by a vehicle that was doing nearly twice the designated speed limit in the early hours of the morning.
Victim Support Isle of Man is a charity which offers free and confidential help to victims and witnesses of crime as well as their family and friends. The Haslett family continue to collaborate with Victim Support in order to host the event each year, which sees the Manx community come together for a friendly five-a-side football tournament.
Lorna Trevethan, general manager for Victim Support Isle of Man, said: ‘This event has a great turnout each year and is a fun family-friendly day out.
‘Every year we raise more than £1,500 and we are hoping that we will raise a similar amount or more this year and see some new teams sign up to take part.’
The popular event, sponsored by Hansard Global PLC, will take place at Laxey Football Club between 12.30pm and 6pm on Sunday, August 13.
If you are interested in taking part, please email enquiries@ victimsupport.im or call 01624 679950 for more information. The cost to enter a team in the tournament is £50.