A landslide in Laxey has led to people being asked to avoid certain footpaths in the area.
Fire crews responded to a report of a landslide at Glen Road, along with staff from the DoI and Garff Commissioners on Tuesday evening.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Fire crews were in attendance at 6:30pm, and made the area as safe as possible while cordoning it off from the public.’
The landslide at Glen Road in Laxey (Fire and Rescue Service)
The Fire Service requested that the public avoid the following footpaths: Shore Hotel to Swales Warehouse, Swales Warehouse to New Road and Swales Warehouse to Rencell Hill.
The incident is set to be further assessed today.