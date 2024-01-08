The Ronaldsway Meteorological Office has stated that the temperature on the island could go as low as zero degrees this week.
A yellow weather warning was issued today to highlight frosty and icy conditions, while a number of roads were closed because of the ice on Sunday (January 7) evening.
Neil Young, a forecaster at the island's met office, said: 'The weather is due to say cold for the next few days, and under clear skies we are likely to see overnight frosts.
'The lowest temperature is likely to be between zero and minus one degrees this week.
'However we will keep brisk easterly winds for the next couple of days with any frost limited to the hills and places sheltered from that wind.
'From Wednesday onwards the winds ease slightly so overnight frosts are likely in many places. Ice is likely anywhere that water is still flowing across roads too.
'A warning is likely to be issued each day for the next few days. However, warnings will be issued for individual days, as frost formation is very dependant on amounts of cloud cover, and forecasting that at this range is very difficult.'