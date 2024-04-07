Forecasters from the Met Office at Ronaldsway have warned of possible flooding tomorrow.
One weather warning has been issued for inner harbour flooding around the time of high tide (12pm) on Monday lunchtime, while a second warns of heavy rain in the afternoon.
The areas most at risk from the former are the Tongue and Lake Road in Douglas, including the car parks riverside of Lake Road, while there is a small risk for Mezeron Corner and West Quay in Ramsey.
The Met Office has also recommended that flood defences be deployed for Castletown Harbour. The second warning about rainfall is valid from midday until 11am on Tuesday morning.
It says: ‘Rain will arrive tomorrow morning and turn persistent and heavy in the afternoon before clearing by Tuesday morning.
‘Accumulations of 20-30mm are expected, with 35-45mm on the hills, bringing the risk of surface water flooding in prone locations.’
The island has been buffeted by Storm Kathleen throughout the weekend, causing ferry and flight cancellations as well as coastal overtopping.