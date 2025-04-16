A former Chairman of Castletown Town Commissioners has expressed his disappointment over the outgoing board’s warning that it will not accept responsibility for any health and safety incidents in Market Square if it is reopened to traffic during the winter months.
They said responsibility must lie with the Department of Infrastructure if the area reopens to traffic, and highlighted issues such as a lack of clear pedestrian boundaries and insufficient disabled access.
However, a former commissioner and MHK, Richard Ronan, who also chaired the town’s regeneration committee, said the safety concerns appear ‘disproportionate’ in a space that ‘generations of Castletown residents have navigated comfortably’.
In a detailed statement, he reflected on the collaborative work that led to the square’s regeneration, describing it as ‘a flexible place for community gatherings and seasonal pedestrianisation’ that also served the everyday needs of residents and traders.
He said: ‘Recently, however, the decision to keep the Square fully pedestrianised all year round, particularly during the quiet, colder months has had an undeniable impact on our local businesses and has raised much concern within the community.
‘When parking becomes inconvenient, footfall declines, and our local economy feels the strain.’
He added: ‘It’s disappointing to see the outgoing Board raise concerns around health and safety... these concerns appear disproportionate and risk undermining the sensible, balanced use of the Square.’
He urged the new board and the Department of Infrastructure to ‘refocus on the original intention’ of creating a vibrant space that works for the whole community throughout the year.
It follows a long-running and often divisive debate over the pedestrianisation of the historic town square.