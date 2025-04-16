Castletown Town Commissioners have said they will not accept responsibility for any incidents in Market Square if the government reopens the area to traffic during the winter months.
The warning follows a long-running and often divisive debate over the pedestrianisation of the historic town square.
Last month, the commissioners confirmed they had been granted an order permitting the permanent summer closure of Market Square, meaning the area will be off-limits to vehicles from March 1 to September 30 each year.
While the square has remained closed to traffic during the past winter as well, it is expected to reopen to vehicles from October through February.
However, the commissioners have now issued a strongly worded statement outlining their concerns about the safety of that decision.
In a post shared on social media earlier this week, the outgoing board referred to an independent safety review carried out by Pegasus Safety Consulting in April 2025.
According to commissioners, the review identified a series of serious health and safety risks, particularly concerning potential conflict between vehicles and pedestrians.
These included a lack of clear delineation between pedestrian and vehicle areas, insufficient disabled parking, and an absence of adequate traffic-calming measures.
The report also emphasised the heightened risks posed to vulnerable groups, including children, older people, and those with limited mobility.
‘It is the unanimous view of the outgoing Board that, should Market Square be reopened to vehicles as is presently intended, the Department of Infrastructure, as the Highway Authority, must take full responsibility for ensuring that the Square is operated in a manner that is safe, accessible, and compliant,’ the statement read.
The commissioners added they would not accept liability for any incidents resulting from the Department’s decision, nor from any failure to address the risks highlighted in the safety report.
The issue has deeply divided opinion in the town, with months of public meetings, consultations and letters to the commissioners revealing strong views on both sides.
Supporters argue that pedestrianisation will create a safer, more attractive public space and support footfall to shops and events.
However, critics, including several local traders, have warned that the removal of parking will harm the few remaining businesses.
One business owner previously described it as the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for the town centre.
A key complaint came from residents with disabilities, who said they felt forgotten in the plans.
In his resignation, he cited the handling of the Market Square debate as having created ‘significant toxicity, uncertainty and division’ within the community.