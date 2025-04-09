When Ben and Amy moved into their new-build home in Castletown in late 2023, they saw more than just fresh walls and modern fittings, they saw a blank canvas bursting with potential.
Drawn in by the promise of a clean slate and the reliability of modern building standards (plus a little help from the Isle of Man Government’s First Time Buyers Scheme), the couple set out to turn their two-bed semi into a vibrant, character-filled space.
From a rhubarb-and-custard-inspired ‘party toilet’ to bold colour blocking and a self-built kitchen island, their playful approach to interiors proves that new builds don’t have to feel box-fresh for long.
We caught up with them to hear all about their creative journey, favourite features, and tips for anyone hoping to add soul to a brand-new space.
Tell us a bit about your home – when did you move in and what drew you to a new build property?
We moved into our home in Castletown in September 2023. We’d seen the new builds going up and were drawn to the idea of something fresh, well insulated, and up to modern building standards, especially after hearing a few horror stories from friends about hidden damp, asbestos or roofs needing replacing.
Being on the Isle of Man Government’s First Time Buyers Scheme helped things fall into place, and Castletown was always top of our list.
It’s a two-bed semi, built by Haven Homes, with a decent sized garden and a parking spot out front, perfect for us to start this next chapter.
How did you go about putting your own stamp on your space?
Before we’d even moved in, we were already collecting bits we loved. We’d been saving and picking up pieces that sparked joy for ages. One of the first things we had was a green sofa gifted to us by a friend, which gave us a great starting point.
Our first real project was the downstairs toilet. It’s the smallest room in the house, so we went bold with it. Amy’s DIY brain kicked in and she painted it in pink and yellow stripes inspired by rhubarb and custard sweets. We’re lovingly calling it the ‘party toilet’.
Next was our open plan kitchen, living and dining room. It’s one big space we wanted to break up into cosier zones. We used colour blocking to define areas. Pink above the dining table, a yellow arch over the front window, and in the living area we painted the ceiling and top quarter of the wall in a rich olive green by YES COLOUR to bring it in and make it feel snug.
We paired it with a bold blue striped rug and eventually made a pilgrimage to Liverpool to try the perfect sofa from DFS.
It’s been a gradual layering of fun textures, playful colour and joyful objects that make the house feel like ours.
What advice would you give to someone moving into a new build who wants to add character and warmth?
Don’t be scared of colour. Ignore the advice to ‘keep it neutral for resale’. Choose warm tones for floors to soften that blank canvas feeling and layer in soft furnishings and rugs for comfort.
We’re big fans of lamps and ambient lighting. We avoid the big light unless absolutely necessary.
Most importantly, treat it like your home. Decorate for the way you live, not just how it might be photographed. Take your time and think about how you use each space before jumping into painting every wall.
Are there any standout pieces or design decisions that really transformed the space?
Definitely the colour blocking and bringing ceiling paint down onto the walls. It’s something simple but so effective in making a room feel more intimate.
Another big transformation was our custom-built kitchen island. We didn’t have space for a tumble dryer, so a friend helped us build a kitchen island with storage for our bin and shoes. It really helped the kitchen feel more complete. Amy tiled and painted it in a bold Electric Red from YES COLOUR. It’s a little nod to the ‘unexpected red theory’ (coined by Taylor Migliazzo Simon, a designer based in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, asserting that incorporating red-colored home accessories can enhance interior design) and it’s become a real centrepiece.
Was there a particular room or area you found most challenging to make feel cosy or lived in? How did you tackle it?
The office and guest room was definitely the trickiest. For ages it was the classic dumping ground. Once we finally painted it and sorted a desk setup with IKEA drawers and a plywood top, it all started to come together.
We’ve still not tackled the bathroom. The current tiles and unit aren’t really our style, but it’s brand new and totally functional, so it’s low on the priority list. We’re grateful for that!
If you had an unlimited budget, what’s one thing you’d add or change right now?
Ben: I’d redo the garden. The grass is classic new build turf, patchy and with poor drainage. I’d sort the lawn and add a summer house we could use as an office or craft space.
Amy: I’d change the kitchen worktops and splashback. They’re grey and just not my vibe. The garden’s a big one for me too. I’d love some really high-quality planters and space to grow more flowers. And yes to the summer house!
What would you say to someone who feels overwhelmed by the blank canvas of a new build?
Start with a Pinterest board. It’s such a good way to gather ideas and spot your own style. Take it slow and go room by room.
Don’t pressure yourself to do it all at once. Enjoy the process. It’s your home, not a project deadline. (And yes, I should probably listen to my own advice more!)