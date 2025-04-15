The Isle of Man Post Office is to release a set of stamps next week by self-taught island artist Janine Skelly depicting some of the island’s harbours.
The collection of six features Janine’s unique takes on Peel, Port St Mary, Douglas, Laxey, Castletown and Ramsey harbours.
Each has been intricately painted and are complete with numerous local landmarks distinctive to each area.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Post Office said: ‘Janine finds her inspiration in the breath-taking beauty of the Isle of Man.
‘With acrylic as her chosen medium she captures the island’s harbours, historic castles, quaint Manx cottages and dramatic scenery through her use of colour and style to evoke a sense of happiness in those who engage with her work.
‘Janine’s distinctive and eye-catching signature revolves around movement and energy. Her characteristic swirly skies creates a sense of flow and motion with curvaceous lines and vibrant colour, capturing the changing moods through day and night, bringing her art to life.
‘As an artist, Janine’s paintings are a reflection of her love for colour and vibrancy, her pieces are bright, colourful and quirky, her aim to evoke a sense of happiness in those who engage with her work.’
Janine explained: ‘I have selected six towns and villages to paint, all of which have harbours where fishing and leisure boats still encapsulate the surrounding communities.
‘Places where people can rest and enjoy the special atmosphere of these spaces underneath the often serene wild skies of our beautiful home.’
Discussing the issue, Janine commented: ‘I am thrilled to have been given the opportunity to create a series of artworks for the Isle of Man Post Office through this stamp issue.
‘It’s an incredible honour to showcase my work on such a unique and widely circulated platform, a chance to celebrate the beauty and culture of my island home through my creativity.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager of the post office’s stamps and coins said: ‘We are delighted to showcase Janine Skelly’s stunning artwork in this vibrant set of stamps celebrating the charm of the Isle of Man’s harbours.
‘Janine’s distinctive style beautifully captures the island’s coastal heritage, offering collectors and residents alike a unique and colourful tribute to these much-loved locations through six specially commissioned artworks exclusive to these stamps.
‘I am delighted to announce that we are joining forces with the organisers of the Easter Arts Festival to launch the new issue this Friday, April 17 at the Villa Marina Arcade.
‘I would encourage everyone to visit to event and experience the work of Arts Society members first hand.’
The new stamp collection will be issued next week on Friday, April 24 and includes a set, first-day cover and presentation pack.