Former chief constable Gary Roberts has joined the board of a high-profile charity.
Mr Roberts joins Cruse Bereavement Care after serving in the police force for nearly 39 years including a decade as chief. He retired in the spring.
Cruse chief executive Mary Doyle said: ‘We are delighted Gary has joined our board. He has considerable experience of working within a values-based organisation and will bring a wealth of knowledge, passion and skills to our charity.
‘As a chartered fellow of the Institute of Personnel and Development his people skills will help us to continue to develop all staff and volunteers.
‘We are excited to be working with him knowing he will support and guide the charity into the future dealing with any challenging projects we meet.’
Mr Roberts said: ‘I have always admired the work Cruse does and was delighted to be asked to get involved with them”.
‘I know the difference they can make and look forward to working with them. I realise the impact a death can have on individuals and families, particularly a suicide so to be working as part of this charity is important to me.’
As a director of the charity, Gary will be the safeguarding lead.
The chair of the Cruse board, Judy Arnold, said: ‘We are delighted someone of Gary’s calibre and experience has joined our board. His knowledge in dealing with wide-ranging situations will enhance our board. I very much look forward to working with him.’
The charity marks 35 years this year.
The charity, established in 1988, has changed and developed but core of its services is providing support for children, young people and adults when someone they care for dies.
The estimated cost of providing this care and support is £600 per client. All services are delivered without cost to the client.
Last year the charity provided support for more than 320 people.
Visit cruseisleofman.org for further details.