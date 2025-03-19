The Bowling Green Hotel on Derby Road, previously owned by Heron & Brearley, closed in November 2022 and is now under the ownership of the Department of Infrastructure.
Chapman Chartered Surveyors has listed the property for rent, stating it is suitable for various uses.
However, a restrictive covenant on the building prevents it from being reopened as a pub. Chapman is now inviting proposals for the site’s future use.
The Bowling Green in the capital was a popular spot for locals before its closure, and its future remains uncertain as potential tenants consider new ways to bring the space back to life.