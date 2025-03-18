A 36-year-old man has been fined £900 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at Jaks.
Magistrates also issued a six month ban on purchasing or being sold alcohol.
Yewdall was being restrained on the ground by security staff, who said that he had been ejected from the pub and had used threatening language and tried to engage in a fight.
The defendant, who lives at Lord Street in Douglas, was described as unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.
Security staff told officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary who attended the scene that Yewdall had been told to finish his drink and leave, but had refused and become argumentative, using the ‘C’ word.
Bouncers had forced him out of the pub and said that he had then clenched his fists and tried to throw punches.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked magistrates to deal with the offence by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover said that his client had voluntarily self-referred to Motiv8 and had been out of trouble for just over a year.
The advocate asked the court to spare Yewdall from a ban on entering licensed premises, saying that he was looking for work as a labourer and that may restrict his employment opportunities.
The defendant must also pay prosecution costs of £125 and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.